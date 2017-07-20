Johnny A. Discusses New Epiphone Custom Outfit Guitar

In this new clip, guitarist, singer and bandleader Johnny A. discusses his new Custom Outfit model from Epiphone.

This signature archtop features a custom double-cutaway hollowbody design in a Sunset Glow gloss finish, plus Gibson '57 Classic humbuckers, an Ebony Fretboard, and Bigsby B70 Vibrato.

For over two decades, Johnny A. has cultivated a reputation as one of rock’s supreme guitarists and bandleaders. And his custom archtop, which features a sharp double cutaway along with its unique sound hole design, has made him one of the most easily recognized players working today.

“I’m really excited about this guitar,” Johnny says. “It’s been a while coming. Jim Rosenberg and myself had started taking about doing this guitar about three years ago or so, and it’s taken this long to finally make it happen.”

Hear and see the guitar in the video below, and for more, visit epiphone.com.