Joyo JP-05 Power Supply (Image credit: Joyo Audio)

Joyo has debuted its latest power supply unit, the JP-05.

The JP-05 features eight DC outputs and one 5V USB output, with one switchable output capable of handling 9V, 12V or 18V at 100mA. Four 9V outputs cover 100mA apiece, with three others offering 500mA.

The JP-05 is available now for $69.99.

For more on the JP-05, head on over to joyoaudio.com.