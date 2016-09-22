Keeley Electronics Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Dark Side Multi-Effect Pedal

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

Keeley Electronics is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. To celebrate, the company has announced it is shipping its latest creation, the Dark Side pedal. From the company:

The Dark Side is a boutique, hand-made multi-effect unit. It produces four modulation effects, with 12 delay settings possible, plus Big Fuzz tone. The pedal is the latest release in Keeley’s Workstation Series. The Dark Side produces phaser and U-Vibe effects as well as rotary speaker and flanger sounds that are all vintage-inspired but with modern interpretations and control.

Add to that the 12 delay setting—each syncopated like the old multi-head tape delay units—plus a Big Fuzz Tone, and you have a complete workstation for spacey, ethereal, hi-fi and progressive sounds.

The Dark Side offers rate and depth and volume controls for the modulation effects. The rate control for modulation effects can be controlled with a standard expression pedal foot controller. This allows users to foot control the flanger or rotary speaker cabinet sounds of the tweeter horn, or the rate of the watery phaser or ultra-deep Vibe.

The delay effect uses the same control knobs to allow players to fix time and feedback. Expression pedal control over the delay allows for players to get any number of repeats all of the way up to runaway feedback. The Fuzz is based on a vintage Big IC Fuzz tone but is endlessly refined to give players a smooth sustain that cuts through any band. The multi effect units are hand-made and true bypass.

Street Price: $299

Visit rkfx.com for more information, or check out the video below to hear and see the Dark Side in action.