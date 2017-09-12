Kerry King Demos His New B.C. Rich KKW30 Signature Guitar

B.C. Rich recently unveiled the KKW30 Kerry King Signature guitar, and we’re happy to bring you a demo video featuring none other than King himself.

The KKW30 is a guitar more than suitable for the likes of King—a member of Slayer and a pioneering icon of speed and thrash metal—and features excellent playability, an iconic design, and an affordable price. So if you're seeking the path of the Metal Master, this is the guitar for you.

"If I had something of this quality back then, I definitely would've spent more time rehearsing than chasing chicks,” says King.

Check out the video below, and to purchase the KKW30 or find out more, click here.

