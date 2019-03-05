KHDK Electronics Unveils Gary Holt Paranormal Parametric EQ Overdrive

Kirk Hammett's pedal company, KHDK Electronics, has unveiled the limited-edition Gary Holt Paranormal pedal, which the brand says captures “the essence” of the Slayer and Exodus guitarist’s sound: “distinct, thick, precise with absolute clarity in the mix.”

Commented Holt: "I had been searching for this tone for decades. When you hear what this pedal does to a stock Marshall head, you're gonna shit your pants."

The new pedal, which has been a staple of Holt’s live rigs with Exodus and Slayer, boasts a full-studio parametric EQ as well as an overdrive circuit. There are also controls for Bass, Tone, Drive and Bandwidth, as well as Volume and Mid sliders.

Additionally, the silkscreened art boasts a satanic cat with glowing eyes, inspired by Holt’s own cat, Buffy.

The Paranormal is being offered in a limited run of 250 units and is available for pre-order for $249.99 on Reverb.com.