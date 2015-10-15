Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars Custom Shop Adds Chambered Body Option on CT Series Carved Top Guitars

The Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars Custom Shop has added a chambered body option (CMB) to its popular CT624 and CT7 California Carved Top electric guitars.

Cosmetically, there's no difference in versions with CMB and without, because the chambering is concealed under the top wood. However, chambering the body can reduce the overall weight of an instrument by as much as a half-pound. While that may not sound like much, you'll be able to tell the difference after a few hours on stage or in rehearsal.

Many guitarists are always searching for the lightest instrument possible, and have even avoided quality tone woods such as mahogany and walnut because of the perceived weight issues. With the CMB option, you can order a guitar made from one of these heavier woods that will still come in on the lighter side of the scale than the average instrument, and wind up with a guitar that will be a pleasure to play, especially for extended sessions.

Custom Shop carved top guitars are made from the highest quality components and materials by our skilled USA craftsmen. With hundreds of available options, you can order your new guitar exactly the way you want it, regardless of your playing style or genre.

The Custom Shop can also work with you on special one-off options - check out our Kiesel Guitars Facebook and Kiesel Guitars Instagram to see some amazing examples of the custom finish work we've done. From the understated to the completely over-the-top, the skilled artists of Carvin Guitars can build your ultimate carved top guitar.

For more information, visit carvinguitars.com/customshop/kieselguitars.