Kiesel Unveils New Beryllium Pickups

The Kiesel Custom Shop has announced its newest pickups, the Beryllium Series.

Available in bridge & neck humbucker, as well as a single-coil version, these pickups are now standard equipment in all SH Series semi-hollow guitars, all CT and CS Series California Carved Top guitars, the AE185 and AE185-12 acoustic/electric guitars and in the bridge position of the Frank Gambale Signature FG1 (alongside the FG1N neck pickup). They are also available as a no-charge option on many other Kiesel models.

Passive Beryllium Series pickups were personally designed by Mark Kiesel, and use Alnico II magnets and vintage style windings to produce a less modern-sounding, classic guitar tone.

Additionally, the Custom Shop has added some new pickup options. First up, guitarists can now order different colored pickup poles, to match their hardware. Standard pickup poles are silver, and black or gold poles are now available on any Kiesel Lithium or Beryllium Series pickup, including replacement pickups.

The company has also added metal pickup covers, also available with Lithium or Beryllium pickups, on standard scale 6 and 7 string guitars. These covers have the classic "exposed pole" look, as well as for preserving the adjustability of the individual polepieces. Metal covers are also available on replacement pickups.

For more info, stop by kieselguitars.com.