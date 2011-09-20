Kirk Hammett Guitar Straps Now Available

Metallica fans in search of a new guitar strap would be well-advised to head over to Kirk Hammett's official website where the guitarist is now offering a line of guitar straps made from high-end Italian leather.

In the official press release, Kirk talks at length on the story behind the straps, saying: "My wife Lani and our friend Era used to work on leather projects ages ago at our place in Northern California. We had so many rattlesnakes on the land (and literally on our doorstep) we had to find something useful to do with them. The workshop was laced with skins, hides and peacock feathers. It seemed back then we were all wearing something from those hills."

"There's always something artistic being made in our home, whether it's music, clothing, good food, and now guitar straps."

"I really love these straps and others will appreciate their story and craftsmanship."

"I know the concept of a guitar strap is nothing new to the world, yet I find a great need for these. They are simple (yet detailed), beautiful (and durable), extremely well made from vegetable tanned leather (in Italy no less), and just plain kick-ass!"

Kirk and fellow Metallica axe-slinger James Hetfield -- along with Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- are also currently featured on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World, which you can pick up here.