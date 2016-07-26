Kirk Hammett's KHDK Electronics Introduces Scuzz Box Fuzz Pedal

(Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

Kirk Hammett's KHDK Electronics has unveiled its latest guitar pedal, the Scuzz Box. Available for pre-order through select dealers, the Scuzz Box is KHDK's geranium-voiced fuzz pedal, designed as a truly musical fuzz.

The Scuzz Box was named by Hammett due to the dirty, skuzzy vibe the pedal emits. It is housed in an acid-yellow and purple enclosure, and—characteristically for KHDK—it seeks to disrupt a standard notion of what a fuzz pedal should sound like.

The pedal features two distinct modes: Scuzz and Fuzz. The Fuzz mode is a melodic, richly fuzzy go-to mode to play a whole show with a highly usable, top-notch crunchy fuzz. The Scuzz mode delivers a dangerous, Velcro-type grating fuzz with a highly-distinct ripping texture and a buzzy tone.

"Most fuzz pedals I've tried sound cool on high notes, but once you get into a rhythm you can't tell the notes apart any more...it's just a wash of fuzz," said Eagles of Death Metal's Dave Catching. "The Scuzz Box doesn't mute any notes and maintains clarity." Check out the clip of Catching with the Scuzz Box below.

KHDK's David Karon added, "We created the Scuzz Box to shine through in the mix; it can be used for soloing and long, wailing tones and its clarity is even perfect for power chords."

The Scuzz Box joins KHDK's Ghoul Screamer, No. 1 Overdrive and No. 2 Clean Boost pedals.