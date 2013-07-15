Korg Announces PitchHawk Clip-On Tuner

Korg has announced the latest addition to its line of clip-on guitar, bass and ukulele tuners, the PitchHawk.

It features a newly designed clip and a newly developed, high-contrast display — Korg's brightest clip-on LCD display yet. Additional features include an alert for over-winding the E string, an Auto Power Off function and a Memory Back-Up function to remember settings.

The newly designed clip is compact, sleek and features an ultra-tight grip. It can accommodate a guitar or bass headstock (PitchHawk-G) or ukulele headstock (PitchHawk-U), and provides multi-angle positioning. The display's internal backlight further ensures excellent visibility, even on a dimly lit stage.

The PitchHawk has a tuning range of A0 to C8 and a full complement of tuning functionality. Fully chromatic, it includes special markings to indicate pure major third and minor third intervals. The Calibration function accommodates a variety of concert pitches as well.

A widely available CR2032-type lithium battery (included) powers the PitchHawk for up to eight hours. Auto Power-Off maximizes the battery life, and a Memory Backup function preserves user settings when the power is turned off.

The Korg PitchHawk Clip-On Chromatic Tuner will be available fall 2013 for a US Street price of $29.99. Additional product information is available at Korg.com.