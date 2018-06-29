Korg Debuts Pitchclip 2 Clip-On Guitar Tuner

Korg has debuted its new Pitchclip 2 clip-on guitar tuner. The sequel to the Korg Pitchclip promises improved detection and 24-hour battery life.

The Korg Pitchclip 2 features a thinner, larger display, improved low-frequency detection accuracy, a 140% improvement in clip holding power and 24-hour battery life.

Just as with the original Pitchlip, detection accuracy is +/- 1 cent, as before, and the tuner works with electric and acoustic guitars, basses and ukuleles.

The Korg Pitchlip 2 will be available July 2018 for $17.

