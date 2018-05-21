Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E Lost in Frances Bean Cobain's Divorce

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993. (Image credit: Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

Kurt Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E—which he played throughout Nirvana's legendary set on MTV's Unplugged—is no longer with his family. His daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, has left the guitar to her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, as part of the couple's divorce settlement.

Silva claims that Cobain gave him the guitar as a gift, something Cobain has denied.

The guitar is said to be worth millions of dollars, and is rumored to be the last guitar he ever played before his untimely death in 1994, at the age of 27. The Martin D-18E is also reportedly one of only 300 of the model made at the time.

According to TMZ, Cobain bequeathed the guitar to Silva on the condition he quickly vacates the couple’s Los Angeles house.