Line 6 Introduces HX Effects Multi-Effects Pedal

Line 6, Inc. has introduced its new HX Effects pedal, a compact and pedalboard-friendly multi-effects pedal that offers over 100 effects drawn from Helix hardware and software processors, as well as dozens of legacy sounds from the Line 6 M-Series and Stompbox Modeler pedals.

Featuring the same HX audio engine as Helix processors, HX Effects leverages DSP processing to run up to nine effects simultaneously. Eight capacitive-sensing footswitches, six scribble strip LCDs, and color-coded LED rings facilitate fast effect selection and editing, while 123dB of dynamic range provides tremendous depth and ultra- low noise, and a choice of true analog bypass and DSP bypass ensures tonal integrity.

HX Effects features distortions, delays, reverbs, modulations, pitch/synth/filters, compressors/limiters, EQs, wahs, and a six- switch looper. A legacy library of effects from the Line 6 M13, M9, M5, DL4TM, MM4 TM, FM4 TM and DM4 TM pedals is also included, and users can even load custom impulse responses (IRs) for stage/FOH routings and acoustic guitar body resonance. Eight capacitive-sensing footswitches with color-coded LED rings, and six LED scribble scrips facilitate intuitive effect selection and editing. Simply touch a footswitch with your finger to instantly jump to any effect and quickly adjust its parameter. A true stereo throughput maintains the integrity of stereo signals from inputs to outputs, while the pedal also features selectable true analog bypass switching. Extensive routing and control options include parallel stereo signal paths, two expression pedal inputs, two assignable effects loops (stereo linkable), and up to four amp switching outputs. HX Effects' IO capabilities can also be easily used in 4-Cable Method rigs.

The HX Effects pedal is available now at an MSRP of $599.99.

To learn more, stop by line6.com.