Line 6 Introduces New Relay G10S Digital Guitar Wireless System

Line 6 has introduced its new Relay G10S digital guitar wireless system.

Designed to be mounted on a pedalboard, the Relay G10S offers up to 130’ of line-of-site range and delivers clear, 24-bit lossless digital sound quality. The system can be integrated into a guitar or bass effects pedalboard, but also works as a standalone unit. It comes encased in rugged metal housing.

The unit's setup features allow it to immediately locate and lock onto the strongest available wireless frequency as soon as the transmitter is docked in the receiver.

The Relay G10S' receiver is equipped with RF and Battery Life indicators on its face, plus a 9-volt DC power input, making it compatible with standard pedalboard power supplies. An external power supply is also included.

The G10T transmitter runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts for eight hours. The unit automatically enters sleep mode when there’s no signal present, significantly extending battery life between charges. Plugging the G10T into the Relay G10S automatically begins the recharging process.

The Relay G10S provides two separate outputs: a 1/4" jack for connecting it to an amp or pedalboard and an XLR DI output.

The Relay G10S is available now for $349.99.

For more info, head on over to line6.com.