Line 6 Unveils Firehawk 1500, the Ultimate Stage Amp for Performing Guitarists

(Image credit: Line 6)

Line 6 has introduced its new FirehawkTM 1500 stage amp.

The unique full-range stereo speaker configuration delivers consistent tone at any volume so players can get great live sound on any stage.

Guitarists also can access the largest collection of Line 6 HD/XT amps, cabs and effects, sculpt tones using a streamlined and modern graphic editing workflow and perform with unmatched flexibility thanks to a full collection of ins and outs.

“Firehawk 1500 offers a unique combination of tone, power, and versatility for guitarists who perform live,” said Marcus Ryle, co-founder and President, Line 6. “For the first time, a guitarist can have a single performance system that contains a world-class collection of amps, cabs and effects models, combined with a powerful full range stereo amplification system, to give you the greatest tones, at any volume, and on any stage.”

Featuring 1500 watts of power, Firehawk 1500 delivers enough volume to be heard on the loudest stages, while also providing the flexibility to use high-gain sounds in smaller venues. Firehawk 1500 sounds amazing with both electric and acoustic guitars. A wide range of inputs and outputs provides complete performance flexibility, enabling the amp to be used as a stage monitor, or as a full-range amplification system for pedal boards or multi-effects. Firehawk 1500 features a full-range, 6-speaker amplification system that delivers tone accurately in mono or true stereo, at any volume.

Firehawk uses separate speakers for dry amp and effects—wet/dry/wet—providing the easiest on stage stereo control on the market today. The speakers also provide a wide coverage angle that exceeds typical combo amps, ensuring that the guitarist and audience will hear the tones exactly as they were crafted. Guitarists can also stream audio through the amp at high volume via Bluetooth. Firehawk 1500 comes loaded with a huge collection of HD amps, effects and cabs, the largest in the Line 6 family.

Guitarists can choose from more than 200 premium guitar amp models and effects, including 50 HD models, classic POD and XT models and more. Plus, loads of onboard DSP provides power to create custom signal chains and unique presets. Finally, with 128 onboard presets and unlimited sounds in the cloud, guitarists will never be short on tone options. Featuring a fast and intuitive graphical user interface, the Firehawk Remote app for iOS and AndroidTM app gives guitarists the power to unlock unlimited tonal possibilities using a smartphone or tablet. Guitarists can easily control and tweak every detail of signal chains, effects parameters, and more.

The Line 6 Tone Cloud provides access to thousands of sounds, so guitarists can get the tones they need in an instant. Plus, Live Edit mode provides control over tones without using the app, so guitarists can quickly access individual parameters on stage. Optional new FBV 3 Foot Controller Also new at NAMM 2016 is the FBVTM 3, a next-generation foot controller that provides complete hands-free control of Firehawk 1500 and other compatible Line 6 products. It’s the perfect accessory for Firehawk 1500.

Firehawk 1500 ($1399.99 MSRP) is now available.

Information about Firehawk 1500 is available at line6.com.