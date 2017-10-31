Look Out, He's Got an Ax! 10 Scary Halloween-Themed Guitars

Some bands—like Gwar, Ghost or almost any Swedish death metal band, for example—don't need scary-looking gear to be frightening.

That said, if they were wielding any of the axes featured in the photo gallery below, well, let's just say it wouldn't hurt.

Check out 10 scary-looking guitars that are perfect for Halloween. OK, one of them is just a guitar in the shape of an ax—but who knows how much damage a deranged guitarist could do with that thing!

Note that some of these guitars feature unique designs and body shapes; some are just regular guitars with spooky paint jobs or graphics.

Either way, all of these guitars are still available in one way or another—from major retailers, manufacturers' websites, eBay, whatever. Enjoy!