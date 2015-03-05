The Making of Carvin Guitars' Jason Becker JB24 Numbers Tribute Guitar — Video

This new video, posted March 3, goes behind the scenes of the Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars custom shop in San Diego and shows you how the JB24 Jason Becker Numbers Tribute Guitar is made.

The new guitar is a modern take on the "Numbers" guitar that Becker designed but that was never fully produced.

"I wanted to make something that was close to the original but put my own spin on it," said Jeff Kiesel, vice president of Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars.

"It was amazing to have the original here while I designed this new model with Jason. It was great working with Seymour Duncan to put in something close to the original pickups. With each and every sale, we donate back to the Jason Backer Special Needs Foundation to help Jason with his high medical costs."

For more information on the Numbers Tribute Guitar, visit carvinguitars.com. For more about all the current Kiesel Guitars/Carvin Guitars Jason Becker models, head here.