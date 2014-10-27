Marshall DSL 100H Amp Head — Guitar Center Demo Video

Sometimes the guys (and gals) at Guitar Center create demo videos of new or noteworthy gear sold by the chain. This is one of those times!

Below, check out a 3.5-minute demo video of the Marshall DSL 100H amp head.

From Marshall:

From rehearsal room to live performance, the DSL100H all-valve head is truly versatile. With its classic and ultra gain channels, it can take you from brilliant cleans to high-gain shred, and all places in-between. It’s based on the massively popular JCM2000 DSL100H, and has the same valve complement – four ECC83 in the preamp and four EL34 in the power stage – and the same feature set.

There are however some significant upgrades: resonance control replaces the deep switch, allowing you more control of the lower-end chunk; studio quality digital reverb instead of spring; there’s a rear panel pentode/triode switch which will drop power from 100 Watts to 50 Watts, and a rear panel series FX loop.

The flexibility of the shared five-way EQ section is increased further by a mid-shift button which scoops the mid frequencies, making it ideal for modern metal styles.

The DSL100H, with awesome tone and real flexibility, is incredible value for money.

For more on the amp, head here.