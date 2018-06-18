Martin Announces D-16E PD Poker Dogs Acoustic

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has unveiled its new D-16E PD Poker Dogs acoustic guitar. The Style 16 Dreadnought guitar is notable for its design, which features the 1903 Cassius Marcellus Coolidge painting, A Friend in Need.

The painting—part of a series of 16 oil paintings that were commissioned by Brown & Bigelow in the 1900s to advertise cigars—is printed on a Sitka spruce top.

The guitar includes sycamore tonewoods, a high-performance taper neck, and comes equipped with Matrix VT Enhance electronics.

The D-16E PD Poker Dogs acoustic is available now for $2,799.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to martinguitar.com.