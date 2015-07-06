Martin Guitar to Introduce Four New Models at 2015 Summer NAMM

Today C. F. Martin & Co. announced the notable new models to be presented at the 2015 Summer NAMM show in Nashville July 9 through July 12.

The iconic 182-year-old guitar manufacturer will unveil the 00-15E Retro and the LE-Cowboy-2015 alongside four other distinctive guitars.

The addition of the 00-15E Retro to the successful Retro Series is the first 00-14 fret instrument in the product family.

The LE-Cowboy-2015 features a design on the body of the guitar by famed watercolorist William Matthews.

More details on all of the products featured at the showcase can be found below, and complete product specs can be found at martinguitar.com/new.