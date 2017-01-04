NAMM 2017: Martin Guitarto Premiere Dwight Yoakam and John Prine Signature Models

(Image credit: Emily Joyce)

Martin Guitar has announced the debut of its new Dwight Yoakam DD28 Signature Edition and D-28 John Prine Signature Edition, both of which will be unveiled at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show later this month.

Martin teamed up with two legendary American country singer-songwriter icons to collaborate on models that are guaranteed to generate excitement among guitar enthusiasts.

Below, you'll find a rundown of the new Yoakam and Prine models, plus four other guitars. For additional information, visit martinguitar.com/new.



Dwight Yoakam DD28 Signature Edition (pictured below): The Dwight Yoakam DD28 is inspired by a 1972 D-28, the guitar Yoakam has played his whole career. He has always loved the sound of his guitar and his custom signature model could not be anything less.

Honky tonks and casinos are the theme for this model. Crafted from Sitka spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides, this model honors the classic booming sound of the Dreadnought. An ebony fingerboard is the backdrop for the inlaid mother-of-pearl and recon stone playing cards. The other truly unique feature of this instrument is the bull’s horn shaped pickguard. This guitar is sure to be a treasured instrument for years to come. (MSRP: $5,999)

D-28 John Prine (pictured below): This beautiful model is limited to only 70 instruments. John Prine played a 1960s D-28 his whole life, and he wanted his signature model to replicate his coveted Martin guitar. The D-28 John Prine is crafted with an Engelmann spruce top and gorgeous Madagascar rosewood back and sides.

The Madagascar rosewood headplate is inlaid with pearl angel wings, a nod to Prine’s masterpiece and most commonly covered song “Angel from Montgomery." The top bears an antique toner finish for a warm, aged appearance. This model also features antique white binding, bone nut and saddle, an ebony bridge, and an ebony fingerboard inlaid with abalone pearl snowflakes and a very unique case made of a cream tweed exterior and bright red interior. (MSRP: $5,999)

“The look, feel and sound of this guitar has exceeded all my expectations," Prine says. "I absolutely love it!”

CEO 8.2: This beautiful FSC Certified Grand Jumbo 14-fret acoustic guitar is crafted with a European spruce top with Vintage Tone System and a Bourbon Sunset Burst finish, paired with genuine mahogany back and sides. Other features include a Martin archtop headstock shape, grained ivoroid binding and heelcap, bone nut and saddle, liquid metal bridgepins on an ebony bridge and an ebony fingerboard with a gorgeous mother-of-pearl skeleton diamond pattern inlay.

This guitar comes with a TKL Alumin-X case which is built using patented technology for a strong, lightweight case with great impact protection. The interior of the case was custom designed for a precise instrument fit. If you are looking for a great sounding guitar that is also pleasing to the eyes, look no further. (MSRP: $3,999)

CEO 8.2E: A beautiful FSC Certified Grand Jumbo 14-fret acoustic-electric guitar that is crafted with a European spruce top with Vintage Tone System and a Bourbon Sunset Burst finish, paired with genuine mahogany back and sides. Other features include an archtop headstock shape, grained ivoroid binding and heelcap, bone nut and saddle, liquid metal bridgepins on an ebony bridge and an ebony fingerboard with a gorgeous mother-of-pearl skeleton diamond pattern inlay.

This model is equipped with new Fishman Blackstack electronics, a soundhole mounted, magnetic, battery-free, passive pick-up that is specifically designed to work with acoustic guitar strings. The electronics unit has been customized to include a decorative ivoroid cover plate to match the binding of the guitar. This guitar comes with a TKL Alumin-X case which is built using patented technology for a strong, lightweight case with great impact protection. The interior of the case was custom designed for a precise instrument fit. This is a great sounding acoustic-electric guitar. (MSRP: $4,499)

CS-CFMartinOutlaw-17 (pictured below): A limited edition Dreadnought that breaks the rules, this model is crafted with traditional, Authentic Series features such as hide glue construction combined with modern features, such as a modified low oval neck with a high performance taper and modern belly bridge and drop-in saddle. The CS-D18 Outlaw-17 will be limited to only 100 instruments. It is constructed with an Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System and genuine mahogany back and sides, antique white binding and heelcap, Brazilian rosewood headplate, bone nut and saddle and an ebony fingerboard and bridge. This Dreadnought will sing loud and proud. (MSRP: $6,999)



000-30 Authentic 1919: Remaining true to its origins, the 000-30 Authentic 1919 is meticulously crafted with hide glue construction, dovetail neck joint, solid Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides with a Vintage Gloss finish, a grained ivoroid bound, black ebony fingerboard inlaid with abalone 1919 snowflakes and a black ebony bridge. This is a 000 model that will reward players with its rich sustain and crisp tone for generations. (MSRP: $8,599)