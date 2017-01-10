Martin Introduces Titanium Core Acoustic Guitar Strings and Three New Ukuleles

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Martin Guitar will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Martin ukulele at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show with the introduction of three new uke models—Style 3 Centennial Uke, Style 1 Centennial Uke and the 0X Uke Bamboo Natural.

The company also will introduce Titanium Core acoustic guitar strings, which deliver the ultimate player’s experience with patented technology and a proprietary winding process.

This year commemorates the 20th anniversary of Martin’s SP core wire. Martin’s SP line of strings are made with the company’s premier high-tensile strength SP Core Wire, engineered in 1997 to stand up to rigorous practice and performance schedules while delivering consistent true tone that guitar players can rely on.

In other Martin/NAMM news, the company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Backpacker guitar, a uniquely designed instrument that's ideal for the musician on the go, with a new limited-edition model available only in 2017.

But wait, there's more!

Building on the successful X and Road Series line of guitars, Martin is introducing three new models—00LX1AE, DCRSG and GPCRSG—that should appeal to the value-price consumer while retaining the trademark Martin tone.

• Titanium Core Strings: Martin Titanium Core strings deliver the ultimate player’s experience with patented technology and a proprietary winding process only available from Martin. Players will experience a new level of comfort and response with industry leading stability and superior corrosion resistance. Martin Titanium Strings, made with true titanium core wire, nickel wrap wire, and cryogenically treated stainless steel plain strings, offer guitar players a new world class breed of strings. (MSRP: $39.99)

• 20th Anniversary of SP Core Wire: C.F. Martin is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their innovative high tensile strength SP Core Wire. The company’s flagship SP product, called “SP Acoustic” was introduced in 1997 and quickly became the string of choice for players worldwide. Artists ranging in styles from country to pop to bluegrass such as the Avett Brothers, the Milk Carton Kids, and Of Monsters and Men are loyal to their SP Acoustic strings because they keep up with rigorous practice and touring schedules. SP Acoustic strings were given a longer life with the introduction of SP Lifespan in 2010, Martin’s answer for players that wanted long string life without sacrificing tone and natural feel. The third product in the line, SP Flexible Core, is made with a thinner core wire and a thicker wrap wire making them incredibly flexible yet reliably durable for beginners and fingerstyle gurus alike, like Tommy Emmanuel. Whatever a player’s style, Martin has an SP string that’s a perfect fit.

• Style 3 Centennial Uke (pictured below): This soprano uke is limited to 100 instruments and is crafted from genuine mahogany for the top, back and sides. The mahogany headplate is inlaid with a grained ivoroid kite design found in the earliest Martin ukuleles. This uke is also equipped with a mahogany bridge and an ebony fingerboard with abalone diamonds and squares inlay, bone nut and saddle and a molded hardshell case. The Style 3 Centennial Uke is a great sounding, fun instrument that will appeal to ukulele players of all levels. (MSRP: $2999)



• Style 1 Centennial Uke: This soprano uke is limited to only 100 instruments and is crafted with a mahogany top, back and sides. This uke features a black Tusq nut and saddle, nickel peg tuning machines with black buttons, morado fingerboard and bridge and soft padded gig bag. You can enjoy this great sounding, fun uke anywhere you go. (MSRP: $599)

• 0X Uke Bamboo Natural: This unique soprano ukulele is crafted from a bamboo patterned high-pressure laminate (HPL) for the top, back and sides. Also available in green, blue or red bamboo pattern HPL. The fingerboard and bridge add a tasteful color contrast and feature Martin’s Clear Fluorocarbon ukulele strings. This fun little instrument is super durable, great for travel, and sure to appeal to ukulele players of all levels. (MSRP: $449)

• 00LX1AE (pictured below): This Grand Concert, slope shoulder model is constructed with a Sitka spruce top and mahogany patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides, which offers a greater tolerance from fluctuating temperatures so you can take your guitar anywhere without worry. The high-performance tapered neck is constructed from a rust-colored birch laminate. A faux tortoise pickguard and Richlite fingerboard and bridge complete this model. The 00LX1AE is complete with Fishman Sonitone electronics to make it the perfect acoustic-electric guitar at an affordable price. (MSRP: $779)

• DCRSG: The DCRSG is a cutaway Dreadnought built with a Sitka spruce top and mutenye back and sides. This guitar produces a beautiful even tone with good bass response and clear mids and trebles. The DCRSG also features a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, high performance taper neck and Fishman Sonitone electronics to make this guitar ready for the road. (MSRP: $1,699)• GPCRSG (pictured below): The GPCRSG is a cutaway Grand Performance model that is crafted with a Sitka spruce top and mutenye back and sides. This guitar produces a beautiful even tone with good bass response and clear mids and trebles. The GPCRSG also features a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, high performance taper neck and Fishman® Sonitone electronics to make this guitar ready for the road. (MSRP: $1,699)