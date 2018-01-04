Martin Introduces D-45 John Mayer Dreadnought

Martin has unveiled the D-45 John Mayer dreadnought. Crafted with Guatemalan rosewood back and sides and an Engelmann spruce top with aging toner and forward shifted Adirondack X braces, the guitar was designed by Mayer and created by the craftspeople in the Martin Custom Shop.

The guitar also features a full thickness neck with hexagon inlays, bone nut and saddle, gold open gear tuners and an interior label personally signed by Mayer.

SPECS:

Scale Length: 25.4"

Neck Joins Body At: 14th Fret

Number of Frets Total: 20

Bridge Material: Ebony

Bridge String Spacing: 2 1/8''

Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany

Fingerboard Material: Ebony

The list price of the D-45 John Mayer dreadnought is $14,999.

For more information, stop by martinguitar.com.