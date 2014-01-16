Martin Unveils New Guitars at NAMM 2014, Including One in Collaboration With Eric Clapton

C. F. Martin & Co. will unveil two new beautifully crafted Custom Shop models, the Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues Model and the CS-00S-14, at the Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, Jan. 23-26, 2014.

"We are very fortunate to be unveiling the next signature edition in our ongoing collaboration with longtime Martin player Eric Clapton," said Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO, C.F. Martin & Co. "Martin Guitar GM Fred Greene and the Custom Shop team are proud of its excellent history creating some of the most exceptional guitars in the market, and partnering with some of the most illustrious players in the world. The craftsmanship displayed with this new edition, as well as the new CS-00S-14, speaks to that legacy."

The Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues is the third in a series of collaborations between C. F. Martin & Co., Eric Clapton and Eric's multi-talented friend/associate in Japan, Hiroshi Fujiwara. Prior ECHF models included the popular "Bellezza Nera" (Black Beauty) and the "Bellezza Bianca" (White Beauty). While these two models featured a shorter 24.9" scale length, this OM edition incorporates the longer 25.4" scale for added string tension and tonal projection. The neck and body are lacquered and polished with a striking dark navy coloration combined with atop East Indian rosewood back and sides and a European spruce soundboard. Each OM-ECHF Navy Blues guitar bears an interior label, individually numbered and personally signed by Eric Clapton, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Dick Boak and C. F. Martin IV. Quantities will be limited to 181 guitars. (MSRP: $6,999)

The CS-00S-14 is a premium Style 42 12-fret slotted head fingerstyle model crafted with rare Honduran rosewood back and sides for resonant tone, a torrefied (temperature aged) Swiss spruce top and a ultra lightweight non-adjustable carbon fiber neck reinforcement. Featuring unobtrusive plug and play Fishman Aura VT electronics, only 114 of these exclusive instruments will be offered worldwide. (MSRP: $8,999)

Find out more at www.martinguitar.com