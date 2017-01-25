Meet Fret Zeppelin, an LED-Based Learning System for Standard Guitars

(Image credit: Edge Tech Labs)

Earlier this month, DC-based Edge Tech Labs launched a Kickstarter campaign for a little something called Fret Zeppelin.

Right off the bat, the device—which was designed "to transform guitar learning methods"—has nothing to do with Led Zeppelin.

It just as easily could've been called Fret Sabbath, Fret Purple, Fret Leppard or Frettie King. Although, we admit, "Fret Zeppelin" has a nice ring to it.

In a mere two weeks, the company has notched more than $105,000 in pre-orders.

Fret Zeppelin adheres to any standard guitar just above the frets and uses LED light technology (why not call it LED Zeppelin?) to signal finger placement for any note, scale, chord or song. When paired with wireless control via an Android or iOS app, Fret Zeppelin can transform how people learn guitar, and for a pretty decent price.

“It was ultimately our desire to push the gas pedal on learning guitar that inspired our creation of Fret Zeppelin,” says Shaun Masavage, Edge Tech Labs' CEO. “We know so many people within our community that have a desire to learn how to play, but don’t due to time constraints, cost and the struggle to learn proper technique. Fret Zeppelin replaces frustration with a fun, digital training tool that sits right on the neck of a guitar.”

Five years in the making, Fret Zeppelin finally came into fruition after technology costs made it feasible to be affordably manufactured.

Here are a few of the features:

● Slim design: less than half the height of standard frets, Fret Zeppelin doesn't interfere with strings or playing style.

● 4.6 million color combinations: full-color spectrum LEDs, including color selection, intensity and effects, can be controlled with the app.

● Simplified learning: Fret Zeppelin is the electric guitar coach that helps players learn quickly and intuitively without books, videos or sheet music.

For more info, check out the video below, the Fret Zeppelin Kickstarter page and the company's website.