Mitchell FB700 Series Brings Bass to the Fore

Mitchell has announced the FB700 Series of basses, featuring high-performance models with a striking offset double-cutaway body.

From the company:

Mitchell's totally reimagined line of high-performance electric guitars and basses has been turning heads and making waves, and their FB700 Series is a radical new take on bass that will get the attention of serious bassists everywhere. The FB700 features an offset double-cutaway body made of rich carved mahogany, topped with an eye-catching, precision-sculpted AAA quilt maple veneer for a striking but elegant modern look and feel.

The FB700 is fitted with a smooth 5-piece maple/rosewood neck with rosewood fretboard for ultimate playability and comfort. It also features a Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut for rock-solid tuning stability. Dual premium MB4 paraffin-dipped alnico V humbucking pickups deliver smooth, well rounded tone and even output while reducing microphonics and feedback, and the active preamp circuitry gives you three bands of wide-ranging tonal control, with a pickup blend control knob for even deeper sound sculpting options.

High-tensile strength fretwire, die-cast high-ratio tuning machines, a high-mass adjustable bridge, and sleek black nickel hardware add to the FB700's premium look and feel, making it the one go-to bass for versatile players in rock, metal, country, jazz, blues, or whatever music you're playing today.

"Today's bassist is doing more than just holding down the bottom end," observes Mitchell Product Manager Rick Gagliano. "Bass players are stepping forward as a melodic, driving part of the music, and we're giving them the tools they need to stand out and be heard. The FB700 is a powerful, versatile instrument in a modern design that will shine on any stage."The FB700 is available in Natural or Transparent Black quilted maple finishes, and comes in 4, 5, and 6-string models. U.S. street prices range from $699.99 to $799.99.

Check them out, along with the entire line of Mitchell Electrics, at Guitar Center or Musician's Friend or visit MitchellElectricGuitars.com for more information.

