MOD Kits DIY Introduces Persuader Deluxe Pedal Kit — Vacuum Tube Overdrive

MOD Kits DIY has introduced the Persuader Deluxe Pedal Kit.

The Persuader Deluxe utilizes a Darlington preamp to push cascaded triode vacuum tubes into distortion. Four dual triode vacuum tubes are included with each kit (JJ 5751, 12AX7B China, JJ 12AU7 and NOS US-made 12AT7), which can be swapped to create a wide range of tones.

The tones range from just a hint of break-up with the JJ 5751 to over-the-top crunchy distortion with the NOS US-made 12AT7. You can easily switch out the different tubes, choosing your own tone. A boost switch provides an additional layer of flexibility with added gain and a little extra bottom end. An LED indicator lights up when the Persuader Deluxe is engaged and not in true bypass mode.

MODTM Kits and Assemblies are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build or modify their own amps, effects pedals and guitars. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. All effect pedals and amplifiers come with a pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included.

All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of kits available from MODTM Kits DIY, visit modkitsdiy.com.