MOD Kits DIY Introduces Pre-Wired Assemblies

MOD Kits DIY have just announced the introduction of their new product line for guitar modification - Pre-Wired Assemblies. Used to upgrade your existing guitar electronics, MOD pre-wired assemblies enhance your overall tone and playing experience.

Each MOD pre-wired assembly has a treble bleed volume pot mod which helps retain clarity when you roll back on your volume knob and adds life to your pickups.

All assemblies are equipped with high quality parts and components using CTS potentiometers, Switchcraft jacks, vintage Fender-style switches and high performance “Orange Drop” tone capacitors.

MOD pre-wired assemblies are very easy to install. Clearly illustrated wiring diagrams are included with each assembly, making it easy to drop into your guitar.