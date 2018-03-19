MOD Kits DIY Unveils The Rock Bottom Bass Fuzz Pedal Kit

MOD Kits DIY has unveiled its new bass fuzz pedal kit, The Rock Bottom.

From the company: The Rock Bottom is a bass fuzz kit that delivers all the sizzle you’d expect from a vintage fuzz pedal without sacrificing the low frequencies. Use the blend pot to set your desired fuzz levels and dial in the volume pot to get the precise sound you want. This versatile pedal has the range to produce very sludgy bass tone, super clean boost or everything in between.

MOD Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

The Rock Bottom is available now for $43.95.

To purchase one, head on over to modkitsdiy.com.