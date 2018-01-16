Mojotone Unveils New Hot P90 Quiet Coil Pickup

(Image credit: Mojotone)

Mojotone has unveiled its new Hot P90 Quiet Coil pickup. Ideal for use in the bridge position, the Hot P90 Quiet Coil delivers elevated growl and snarl while keeping 60 cycle hum at bay.

The P90 is available as a single piece for bridge position or as part of a matched set with the '56 Quiet Coil P90 for the neck position. It is hand made in small batches in Burgaw, North Carolina.

Features:

Custom formulated Alnico magnets deliver vintage tone.

No routing modifications are required to fit shallow vintage routs.

Vintage braided leads for easy push-back soldering.

The Mojotone Hot P90 Quiet Coil is available in cream or black Dog Ear and Soap Bar configurations and has a street price of $119.95 for the single bridge and $229.95 for the two-pickup set.

You can pick one up for yourself at mojotone.com.