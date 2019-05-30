Trending

Morgan Amplification Announces New Dual 20



New 20-watt head offers independent Normal and Top Boost channels.

Morgan Amplification has announced the Dual 20 amp, which pairs two of the company’s designs—the AC20 Deluxe and the Abbey—together in one dual-channel head.

The Dual 20 boasts two EL84 tubes, three 12AX7’s, an EF86 and a GZ34 rectifier. Two independent channels, Normal and Top Boost, provide a range of tones, with the latter channel offering additional bass and treble knobs, as well as an extra gain stage.

Additional features include a Global Cut, which removes high frequencies from the power section, as well as a Power knob, which reduces the output level from 20 watts to a quarter of a watt while keeping tone intact.

For more information, head over to Morgan Amps.