NAMM 2012: Dunlop Crybaby Joe Bonamassa Wah Pedal Video Demo

Dunlop introduced several new products at this year's Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, including the Custom Badass Modified Overdrive pedal.

In this video, however, we check out the brand-new Joe Bonamassa Signature Model Crybaby Wah pedal, which incorporates some truly vintage sounds and awesome looks.

