NAMM 2012: ESP Introduces Kirk Hammett KH-DC, LTD KH-DC, and LTD KH-25 Signature Models

In honor of 25 years of partnership, ESP is launching a brand new line of Kirk Hammett signature guitars, including the KH-DC, LTD KH-DC, and LTD KH-25, just three of ESP's 19 new products featured at this year's Winter NAMM.

You can get more info from ESP at their official website

From ESP: “Kirk Hammett is celebrating his 25th year as an ESP player in 2012,” says Matt Maciandaro, ESP president and CEO. “He was instrumental in the early acceptance and recognition of ESP as a premier brand in the world of electric guitars. We are happy to be able to show our gratitude for Kirk’s long-term support of ESP with exciting new signature models like the KH-DC and the KH-25.”

The limited-edition LTD KH-25 commemorates the 25th year that Hammett has been playing ESP guitars. Its black distressed finish and graphics are design to emulate Hammett’s famous KH-2 Vintage model. The KH-25 has bolt-on construction at 25.5" scale, with a basswood body, maple neck, and a Floyd Rose Special bridge. The guitar also features ESP’s new ALH-200 active pickups.

Designed to Kirk Hammett’s specifications, the KH-DC is a brand new body style for ESP/LTD. It’s a double-cutaway version of the company’s popular EC series, with a set neck design at 24.75” scale, and an attractive STBC (See Thru Black Cherry) finish on its flamed maple top. Like other EC models, the guitar offers a mahogany body and mahogany neck, with a rosewood fingerboard. The KH-DC features gold hardware, including gold-covered EMG 81 (bridge) and EMG 60 (neck) active pickups, and a Tonepros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. Controls include a 3-way toggle switch, bridge volume, neck volume, and master tone. The ESP version of the new Kirk Hammett model includes Sperzel locking tuners, while the LTD version offers ESP locking tuners.