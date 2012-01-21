NAMM 2012: ESP Introduces New Signature Models for Anthrax's Rob Caggiano and Frank Bello

ESP is all about the Big Four this year, now adding new signature model guitars and basses for Anthrax's Frank Bello and Rob Caggiano, on top of new signature models for Metallica Kirk Hammett and Slayer's Jeff Hanneman.

Both Bello and Caggiano's signature models will come in ESP and LTD editions, and you can check out a photo gallery of both below.

You can get more info from ESP at their official website, and don't forget to check out all our NAMM 2012 coverage here.

From ESP: “Anthrax is one of the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal,” says Jose Ferro, ESP executive VP. “They’ve been included as one of the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal along with bands like Metallica and Slayer, and we’re proud to have Rob and Frank playing ESP.”

Based on his customized ESP Horizon, the ESP Rob Caggiano and LTD RC-600 are being offered in a STP (See Thru Purple) finish. The guitars use a bolt-on construction at 25.5” scale, and have an ash body, maple neck, and rosewood fingerboard with custom inlays and glow-in-the-dark side markers. The instruments also feature two DiMarzio humbucking pickups, Tonepros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and Dunlop straplok hardware (the ESP version also includes Sperzel locking tuners, while the LTD version comes with ESP Locking tuners).

Bassist Frank Bello’s new Signature Series models are the ESP Frank Bello and LTD FB-4. Both are based on the ESP Vintage-4 model, customized to Bello’s specifications with a Black Satin finish and black anodized aluminum pickguard, ebony fingerboard with black pearloid block inlays, EMG PJ-X active pickups and a Gotoh bridge. The basses feature bolt-on construction at 34" scale, an alder body, and maple neck with 21 XJ frets.