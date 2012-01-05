NAMM 2012: Guild Introduces Arcos Series of Acoustic Guitars

Guild has introduced its new Arcos series of acoustic guitars.

The Arcos models feature Guild’s arched-back body design, delivering enhanced volume, projection and excellent structural stability. Three new guitar models offer legendary Guild sound and playability at very accessible price points.

Arcos series models include Guild’s slim, satin-finish mahogany neck for smooth, comfortable feel and effortless playability. Other premium features include a solid Sitka spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, koa rosette and Fishman electronics. For added protection, all models include a Guild lightweight polyfoam case.

The AD-3 dreadnought covers a lot of sonic ground. Its solid Sitka spruce top, laminated mahogany sides and arched back, give it a lush, balanced sound with excellent volume and resonance. The koa rosette, pearl inlays and rosewood headcap impart a touch of class and understated elegance.

The AD-3CE is a pure-performance dreadnought with a cutaway body design that invites players to venture into the upper regions of its premium rosewood fingerboard. Its Fishman Presys Plus pickup system rounds out the package with a host of performer-friendly features, such as an onboard electronic tuner and anti-feedback control.

Also in the series is the AO-3CE, a performance-driven, orchestra-style model with laminated mahogany sides and arched back, and a slim, satin-finish mahogany neck. Fingerstyle players will appreciate the extra string spacing that the 1¾” nut width provides, while the cutaway body design offers easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard on this unique small-body guitar. The AO-3CE also includes a Fishman Presys Plus pickup system, with an onboard electronic tuner and an anti-feedback control.

Guild Arcos Series guitars are available through authorized Guild dealers with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices ranging from $759.99 to $999.99. For more information, visit www.guildguitars.com.