NAMM 2013: C.F. Martin & Co. Debuts DSS John Sebastian Custom Signature Edition

The famed singer/songwriter and frontman for the iconic folk/rock band The Lovin’ Spoonful pays tribute to his lifelong passion for roots music through his exquisite namesake dreadnought sloped shoulder guitar.

Limited to just 44 instruments (for his birth year, 1944), the DSS John Sebastian offers a unique combination of premium tonewoods and appointments personally selected by Sebastian.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

It is comprised of superb solid tonewoods, including the scalloped 5/16-inch braces and an Adirondack spruce top, and back and sides made of rare, highly figured koa. Koa blends pleasing bass, strong midrange and crisp trebles, and this honey colored, flame figured koa looks as spectacular as it sounds.

The 1930s-style belly bridge is black ebony. The well-appointed details include a Style 45 blue paua pearl rosette combined with fine herringbone top purfling, rosewood bindings, and a special amber sunburst top to complement the koa back and sides. Fine black/white purfling encircle the back, which is bisected by a fine herringbone center strip.

“When I first heard Martin's new CEO-6, I called Martin to ask where'd they'd been all my life,” said Sebastian. “Being a longtime fan of the slope shouldered Dreadnoughts, Martin's instrument has become my primary acoustic. Just play an E chord and your socks will roll up and down!” (MSRP: $7,999)

