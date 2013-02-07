NAMM 2013: Decibel Eleven Introduces Pedal Palette Analog Loop Bypass Switcher, Router and Mixer

Decibel Eleven has introduced the Pedal Palette, the first fully analog loop bypass switcher, router and mixer. It provides guitarists with the ability to instantly swap their pedal effects' order at any time.

Features include four pedal effects loops with true relay bypass, ability to swap pedal order instantly and assign any effects loop to parallel mix bus. Also includes optional Class A discrete input buffer, ability to store and recall up to 128 preset configurations and sync multiple Pedal Palettes with MIDI.

“We developed the Pedal Palette to allow guitar players to create inspirational new sounds from their existing pedals,” says Chris Hern, Decibel Eleven vice president of product development. “The routing and order of the effects is highly flexible and programmable offering unlimited options.”

The Decibel Eleven team has more than 30 years of electronics design and manufacturing experience including developing products for Alesis, Voodoo Lab, Gibson Audio Labs, Event Electronics, Line 6 and American DJ.

For more information, visit decibel11.com, call 661-964-3675, or write Decibel Eleven, 25129 The Old Road, Suite 305, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.