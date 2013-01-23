NAMM 2013: Framus Announces Panthera 8-String Guitar

For guitarists who think six or seven strings aren't enough, Framus has introduced its upgrade: the Framus Panthera 8-string guitar.

The guitar is made in Germany and features a mahogany body with a carved top. The maple neck is laminated with Santos Rosewood stripes, which stabilize the neck. The fretboard is made of rosewood with a 27-inch scale length.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The sound of this “deep-tone“ guitar is captured by two active Seymour Duncan pickups. The 24 Extra High Jumbo Nickelsilver frets are dressed with Invisible Fret Technology, plus fluorescent side dots, which are set into the neck with Framus’ unique neck processing unit.

The Panthera is equipped with Sperzel Trim-Lok machine heads, a GraphTech Black Tusq Low Friciton nut, a Hipshot Fixed Bridge and Chrome hardware. Available finishes include Natural Satin, Coloured Oil, High Polish topwith Satin back and sides or completely High Polish.

For more about Framus, visit the company's official website.

Specifications: