NAMM 2013: Framus Announces Wolf Hoffmann Signature Model Guitar

Framus has announced its new Wolf Hoffmann Signature guitar.

The model, named for the Accept guitarist, is made in Germany in coordination with the Framus Custom Shop and is available now.

The guitar's maple body curved three-dimensionally. The shape ergonomically suits the right hand and reduces the weight of the guitar. The fretboard is made of tiger stripe ebony with block/pyramid inlays; 24 nickelsilver frets are installed with Framus’ Invisible Fret Technology and dressed by plek technology.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The Wolf Hoffmann guitar comes with an active EMG 81 bridge pickup, an EMG SA neck pickup and with passive electronics with a single coil boost in the electronic compartment. It features an original Floyd Rose bridge system with Floyd Rose upgrade parts. It's topped off with a Cream White High Polish finish.

For more about Framus, visit the company's official website.

Specifications: