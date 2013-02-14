NAMM 2013: G&L Guitars Launches New Electric Model, the Fallout

What would an ’83 G&L SC-2 be if Leo Fender recreated it for today’s scene?

The crew at G&L think it would be a lot like the new Fallout. After all, when inspiration comes from original G&L SC guitars modded by the likes of Devo’s Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Band of Susans’ Robert Poss, there are lots of cues to follow.

The SC-2 was born as a cool-looking, comfortable and light axe that could be thrashed mercilessly and not miss a beat. Fallout keeps those qualities in the mix but branches out to cover today’s sophisticated textures and tones.

Fallout shares the original Leo Fender-designed SC-2 body shape, comfortable, sustain-rich G&L Saddle Lock bridge and easy-playing medium-C-shape neck with a 12” radius and medium-jumbo frets.

From dirty riffs to jangly hooks, Fallout delivers with a great pairing of a Paul Gagon-designed G&L Alnico P-90 neck pickup wound in-house and a Seymour Duncan JB bridge humbucker.

The look transcends the SC-2’s simplicity with a sweeping pickguard that complements the body shape perfectly. Balancing out the aesthetics is a sleeker interpretation of the ‘80s-era G&L headstock shape designed exclusively for the new Fallout.

MSRP for the Fallout starts at $1,400.

For more information, head to G&L's official website.