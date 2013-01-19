NAMM 2013: Loog Guitars to Unveil Upgraded 3-String Guitar Design

Loog Guitars, the line of 3-string guitar kits that revolutionized the way parents and kids bond with musical instruments, announced the launch of updated versions for its three models. But first things first!

What’s a Loog Guitar?

Driven by a passion for music and design, Rafael Atijas created the Loog Guitar for his NYU Master’s thesis. Rafael then turned to Kickstarter to raise $15,000 for the project but was surprised with a whopping $65,618 in funding from people all over the world who believed in the concept of an elegant, top-quality, real instrument made from sustainable wood that makes it fun and easy for kids –and kids at heart- to play music.

The Loog ships unassembled so that parents and kids can bond over (and with) the instrument before playing. Building it only takes 15 minutes and a Phillips screwdriver, and because this is a real guitar, kids and parents can play real chords and learn real songs.

What’s New: The Loog Guitar Goes Pro

At the 2013 NAMM Show (January 24-27 in Anaheim, California), Loog will unveil updated versions of its three models. They’ll all carry the same look and feel, with

quality, natural and beautiful tone woods, but feature a few key changes:

• A new adjustable-height bridge for perfect playing action.

• All Loog Guitars will now ship with D’Addario Pro Arte strings.

• A preassembled education-model for schools and music institutions.

• An update on its line of accessories, including:

• A new beautiful plywood guitar-stand

• A long-awaited Loog gig-bag.

• New packaging, 47 percent smaller than previous generation.

You can see why we are excited. The adjustable-height bridge will tackle the number one request we got from our players (lower the playing action), without compromising the Loog’s elegant design.

We still like to think of the Loog as our “little school project” and we couldn’t be more excited about presenting these new features at the NAMM Show. For more info, please download our press kit with high-resolution pictures and feel free to contact us:

