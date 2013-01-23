NAMM 2013: Passport By Fender Introduces Passport Mini

Passport by Fender is proud to release the latest addition to its line of popular public address systems, the Passport Mini.

Passport Mini offers convenient amplification for any instrument or microphone. It’s perfect for performances by street musicians and students, as well as a basic public address system for events and presentations. It goes anywhere thanks to its dual AC- or Battery-powered capabilities. It can even be used as a music media playback system or computer recording interface.

The Passport Mini pushes 7 watts through its 6.5” Full-Range Speaker and features a universal AC power supply (or six “C” batteries), instrument channel with 24 presets (built from 8 amp models) optimized for acoustic and electric guitars and other instruments, 12 effects (additional effects available with free Fender FUSE software), Tap Tempo button for adjusting delay time and modulation rate, separate Vocal channel with XLR and ¼” inputs and dedicated Volume, Tone and Reverb controls, AUX input for media player, digital chromatic tuner, metal handle doubles as a tilt-back stand, stereo headphone output for silent practice or line out, USB connection for FUSE application and digital recording output (USB cable included).

