NAMM 2013: PRS Custom Amp Design Progam Adds 2-Channel Custom Amplifier

The PRS Custom Amp Design (CAD) program has introduced two new models, the 2-Channel Custom 50- and 100-watt amps.

Similar to PRS’s Private Stock program, Custom Amp Design explores new, enhanced and personalized amplifier options. The amps are made in Stevensville, Maryland.

The 2-Channel Custom takes the popular 2-Channel “H” to the next level by adding several features to help musicians shape their tone. These versatile and articulate amplifiers are well suited for alternate tunings.

Additional CAD features for the 2-Channel Custom include: solo boost, reverb assign, presence control, switchable power amp bass boost, switchable mid shift, and 3 button LED footswitch. This amplifier is available as a 50-watt head, 100-watt head or a 50-watt 1x12 closed back combo.

Like the 2 Channel “H”, the new 2-Channel Custom features: 6L6 tubes, global reverb, volume, treble, mid, bass and bright switch for each channel, lead master volume, clean master volume, 4, 8 and 16 ohm selection, two output jacks, fixed bias, effects loop (send and receive level controls on back panel), and footswitch (controls channel selection and reverb on/off). www.prsguitars.com/2channelcustom

Other CAD models include: the Sweet 16 +, 25th Anniversary, HXDA, Paul’s MDT Custom, PRS Blistertone, and the PRS Dallas. Explore the PRS Custom Amp Design program at www.prsguitars.com/customampdesigns/.

For more info, visit prsguitars.com and prsguitars.com/customampdesigns.