NAMM 2013 Video: Alex Skolnick Demos His Signature Budda AS Preceptor Guitar Amp

During the gear-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the Peavey/Budda Amplification booth to check out several new pieces of gear. On Saturday afternoon at NAMM, Alex Skolnick of Testament and the Alex Skolnick Trio introduced the NAMM crowd to his new signature Budda AS Preceptor amp, going through each of the amp's three channels.

All three of the AS Preceptor’s independent channels — Clean, Rhythm and Lead — include separate three-band EQ, Reverb, Resonance, Presence, and true bypass effects loop with send and return levels.

Each channel also features Over-Boost, a stompbox-style lead boost that engages an additional tube-driven gain circuit to give players a supercharged boost. The effects loop on channel 2 can also be used as a global loop for incredible versatility in effects routing.

The amp features:

120 Watts into 16, 8 or 4 ohms with half-power switch

3 channels: clean, rhythm and lead

Five 12AX7 preamp tubes used in three completely independent channels

One 12AX7 tube used in tube-driven stomp box style Over-Boost circuit

One 12AX7 tube used as the phase splitter driving the power amp

Four EL-34 power amp tubes and convertible to use four 6L6GC tubes

LED indication of correct output tube biasing

Two 5U4 rectifier tubes convertible to use 5AR4/GZ34 tubes

Unique PowerPan control allows panning between solid state and tube rectification

Power amp can use 6L6GC or EL-34 tubes (plus KT66, KT88, 5881 and 6CA7 with re-biasing)

Rectifier can use 5U4, 5AR4 or GZ34 tubes

Full / Half Power switch

For more about Budda, head to budda.com.

