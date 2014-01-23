NAMM 2014: EarthQuaker Devices Introduces Terminal Fuzz Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has introduced its new Terminal fuzz pedal.

From EarthQuaker:

"The Terminal Fuzz is a blown-out, busted and all-around destructive fuzz device modeled after my old JAX fuzz. For those not in the know, the JAX fuzz is a re-branded Shin Ei Companion fuzz that is well loved for its buzzy sound.

"The Terminal takes this design three steps further by allowing control over the gain, fine tuning of the EQ and a massive adjustable volume boost. The Voice controls the upper and lower mid range determining the over all frequency response while the Treble adjusts the biting top end.

"The Fuzz control goes from a gritty “separated” drive to a pinched, searing grind. Between these three interactive controls you will find a wide range of blistering fuzz tones at your disposal. The Terminal fuzz has all archaic analog circuitry, true bypass switching and is made one at a time by real human beans in Akron, Ohio."

Features:

Blistering and blown out fuzz tones based on an old JAX fuzz

Small footprint, measures 4 5/8 x 2 1/2 x 2.25 with top mounted jacks.

9v Operation

True Bypass switching with all discrete, old time analog circuitry.

Hand made one at a time in Akron, Ohio.

Terminal Fuzz

Release Date: February 2014

MAP: $165 USD

For more information, visit earthquakerdevices.com.