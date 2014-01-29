NAMM 2014: Fishman Unveils Fluence Electric Guitar Pickups

Fishman has taken on the challenge of rethinking and improving pickup technology for electric guitars.

The result of this effort: Fishman Fluence pickups, the first truly new electric pickup system design in more than 80 years.

Fluence pickups incorporate a combination of new technologies including Fluence Core “coils” and true Multi-Voice electronics to consistently create the idealized versions of classic sounds guitarists demand.

In contrast to passive pickups made with traditional wire-wound coils, Fluence pickups are not susceptible to the manufacturing tolerances and tonal inconsistencies that are inherent limitations of outdated pickup technology—spurious noise, hum, cable capacitance problems, loss in tonal response and clarity due to small volume changes and other inductive issues.

The result? Fishman Fluence pickups deliver the pure tone and unparalleled dynamics players love, and leave the baggage behind.

The unique Multi-Voice feature in every Fluence pickup allows players to transform their individual pickups from Vintage, to Hot, “line-in” Clean or Death Defying (depending on the model), with the right level and gain for each voice. Fluence will be introduced in Single Coil, Classic and Modern Humbucker designs, in a variety of finishes, with more models to follow in the coming year.

Fluence is also the first pickup system to eliminate two of the main reasons many players avoid going active—battery cost and implementation. When coupled with the Fluence rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack, time between charges is literally weeks instead of hours. And, when the battery is low, there is no need to remove screws, pickguards or other “trap doors,” just plug in a standard USB charger and another 200-plus hours of playing time is on tap. A standard 9V battery can also power Fluence pickups.

For more information about Fishman Fluence, visit fishman.com.