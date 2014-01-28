NAMM 2014: Jim Dunlop Introduces EP101 Echoplex Preamp — with Demo Video

When the Echoplex EP-3 came out, guitar players were hooked by the way its preamp sweetened up their sound.

Soon, the EP-3 made its way onto the records of top guitar players—from Jimmy Page to Eric Johnson—as much for its tone conditioning ability as its tape echo effect. Now, you can put the EP-3’s legendary secret sauce right on your pedalboard.

Dunlop’s EP101 Echoplex Preamp recreates the magic of the EP-3’s front end, featuring a Field-effect Transistor (FET) just like the original and following the exact same signal path. The Gain control allows you to boost your signal by up to +11dB, with light asymmetrical clipping at higher settings for a bit of nice organic grit.

The Echoplex Preamp runs on standard 9-volt power and contains power management circuitry to guarantee constant headroom performance throughout the normal life of a 9-volt battery.

With a heavy-duty Phase 90-sized housing, a replica EP-3 knob, true bypass switching and a status LED, the Echoplex Preamp is built to take a beating on the road so you can leave your fragile vintage piece at home.

MSRP: $171.41

SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014

The EP-3’s legendary tone conditioning mojo in a Phase 90-sized box

Adds up to +11dB of gain

Light overdrive at higher levels

True Bypass

Check out Jim Dunlop's "New Gear for 2014" page HERE.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]