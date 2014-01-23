NAMM 2014: Reverend Introduces New Collection of Signature Guitars and Basses

It’s the year of the Signature Model at Reverend Guitars.

Four new Signature Models will be debuted at NAMM: The Reverend Bob Balch Signature Model, the Reverend Meshell Ndegeocello Signature Fellowship Bass, the Reverend Reeves Gabrels Signature Spacehawk and the Reverend Pete Anderson PA-1 HB Custom.

Also included in the 2014 NAMM debut are the Reverend Warhawk RT and the four-string version of the Reverend Mercalli bass.

Bob Balch of Fu Manchu and Sun + Sail Club has been playing Reverend Senseis for years. For his Signature Model, Reverend added body bevels, routed a tone chamber under the pickguard and loaded it with Railhammers.

The all-new Bob Balch Signature Railhammer Pickup is in the bridge — a brass-covered Railhammer with a ceramic magnet for smooth and clear tone. The Railhammer Chisel in the neck position adds in the aggression with its cutting upper-mid tone. The Reverend Bob Balch Signature Model is Satin Transparent Brown and has a Rosewood neck.

The Reverend Meshell Ndegeocello Fellowship Bass came together very quickly. Meshell has been playing her collection of Reverend basses all around the world at some very high-profile gigs. At the Jason Moran concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ken Haas intended to ask her to do a Signature Bass. Meshell beat him to it, asking to do one first!

The Fellowship, in Satin Black with a reverse headstock, is based on the popular Reverend Thundergun, with a set-neck and a raised center ridge for better sustain. It has just one pickup, the new P-Blade, which extends the low end with excellent clarity. The controls are stacked into one knob for volume and tone. The Fellowship comes in Satin Black with a Rosewood fretboard and a reverse headstock.

Reverend Guitars and Reeves Gabrels have had a long and successful relationship. So when Gabrels approached Reverend about creating an innovative semi-hollow for cutting-edge players, Reverend quickly agreed! The Reverend Reeves Gabrels Signature Spacehawk was born.

The Spacehawk is an all-new semi-hollow, loaded with Railhammer Chisels for a pristine-to-nasty range. The model also has a sealed body to control feedback, an on-off toggle switch, a soft-touch tremolo spring, and a push-pull phase switch. Top it all off with a three-piece pickguard, and let the sonic adventures begin!

New to the Reverend PA-1 series is the Reverend Pete Anderson PA-1 HB Custom. Like the other PA-1 models, this one also has the classic hollow-body look and feedback-controlling Uni-Brace system. The PA-1 HB Custom, however, is loaded with Reverend’s newest pickups, the Special HAL Humbuckers, for a clean and smooth vintage tone. An art-deco style trapeze tailpiece completes the refined look and feel. The PA-1 HB Custom is available in Satin Tobacco Burst and Satin Violin Brown.

The Reverend Warhawk RT is the newest Reverend Guitar built to go from clean to mean. Loaded with two Revtrons, the Warhawk RT has a tone that is warm, yet aggressive. The raised center ridge increases body mass, while the thinner wings increase resonance for a wicked combination of sustain and harmonics. The Warhawk RT comes in Metallic Copper Fire, Metallic Alpine Green, and Reverend’s 3-Tone Burst. Each color comes equipped with a Rosewood neck and a Bigsby.

The calling card of the Reverend Mercalli Bass is big, deep, punchy, and utterly clear. Now, the Mercalli is available in a four-string version to complement the popular Reverend Mercalli-5. The innovative passive pickups have that vintage warmth, while the five-piece neck and lock-down bridge deliver a modern punch.

NAMM NOTE: Reverend is throwing a party along with Fargen Amplification and Souldier Straps. The party will be 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, with a long list of performers and special guests. Orange County favorites Pet Shark will open the show, followed by the Cold and Lovely.

Reeves Gabrels and His Imaginary Friends take the stage after that, and then Pete Anderson and his band close the show. A number of special guests plan to attend, jam and hang out!. The party will take place at Chaser’s Lounge, 2765 N. Orange Olive Road, Orange, California. See Reverend Guitars (Booth #5899), Fargen Amplification (#2390) or Souldier Straps (#4697) for tickets and details.

Visit reverendguitars.com for more information.

