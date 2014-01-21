NAMM 2014: Tronical Introduces TronicalTune, a Retrofit Robo-Tuning Device for Guitars —with Demo Video

Just in time for the 2014 NAMM Show, Tronical has introduced its new TronicalTune device.

The following info is from the company:

The TronicalTune is a retrofit robo-tuning device that tunes your guitar in seconds. It requires no modifications or alterations to your instrument and installs in less than 10 minutes.

It speed-winds your strings and tunes your guitar with a push of a button and strum of the strings. There are various tuning modes, including multi-string and single-string, with up to 18 tuning presets.

Over the course of use, TronicalTune grows accustomed to your guitar by tracking overtones and adjusts tuning accordingly. It is compatible with hundreds of electric and acoustic guitar models.

The Tronical guys will be at Booth 5490 at the NAMM Show, hosting in-person demonstrations and interviews.

Price: $329

Website: tronical.com