NAMM 2014 Video: Charvel Guitars Jake E. Lee Signature Model

The Guitar World gang visited the Charvel booth at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

We got the low-down on the company's new Jake E. Lee signature model, and you can check out our video below.

From Charvel:

"With its unmistakable So–Cal ash body contours and lavender–hued Pearl White finish, the same instrument players have long clamored for becomes the first instrument in the Jake E. Lee Signature series."

Although it's not shown in the video, Lee even made an appearance at the Charvel booth to check out his axes and talk about his new band, Red Dragon Cartel. Warren DeMartini and Dave Nassie were also spotted!

For more about Charvel's Signature Series, visit charvel.com.